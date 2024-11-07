Family Feud Sparks Fiery Tragedy in Uttar Pradesh

A severe family dispute escalated dramatically in the Nanpara area of Uttar Pradesh, resulting in a tragic incident where a house was set on fire, according to police reports on Thursday.

Rampher, 45, and his 18-year-old daughter Poonam from Agaiya village suffered critical injuries and are now hospitalized at a trauma center in Lucknow. The injuries reportedly occurred due to an alleged arson attack by relatives.

The police have named Rakesh, Rampher's nephew, and another relative, Ganga, as prime suspects. Both are currently evading the law as search efforts intensify. They face charges of attempted murder, arson, and criminal intimidation, said Nanpara SHO Pradeep Singh.

