Left Menu

Family Feud Sparks Fiery Tragedy in Uttar Pradesh

A serious family dispute in Nanpara, Uttar Pradesh, led to a house being set ablaze, leaving two injured. Rampher and his daughter, Poonam, suffered severe burns and are currently undergoing treatment. The accused, Rampher's relatives Rakesh and Ganga, are on the run, charged with attempted murder and arson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:58 IST
Family Feud Sparks Fiery Tragedy in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A severe family dispute escalated dramatically in the Nanpara area of Uttar Pradesh, resulting in a tragic incident where a house was set on fire, according to police reports on Thursday.

Rampher, 45, and his 18-year-old daughter Poonam from Agaiya village suffered critical injuries and are now hospitalized at a trauma center in Lucknow. The injuries reportedly occurred due to an alleged arson attack by relatives.

The police have named Rakesh, Rampher's nephew, and another relative, Ganga, as prime suspects. Both are currently evading the law as search efforts intensify. They face charges of attempted murder, arson, and criminal intimidation, said Nanpara SHO Pradeep Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024