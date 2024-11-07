American Caught in China's Espionage Web in Germany

An American citizen has been detained in Germany on charges of espionage for China, the federal prosecutor's office announced Thursday. The suspect, named as Martin D, was taken into custody in Frankfurt while law enforcement officials conducted a search of his residence.

The allegations against Martin D, a former employee of the US Armed Forces in Germany, suggest he had intentions to become an intelligence operative for a foreign entity. Germany's domestic intelligence service reported that earlier this year, he initiated contact with Chinese government agencies, offering to share sensitive US military information.

Authorities claim he accessed this information in the course of his duties with the US army. However, details of the severity or specifics of the data involved remain undisclosed, as the investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)