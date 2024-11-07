Karnataka Enforces Strict Tobacco Ban in Government Offices

The Karnataka government has taken a firm stand against tobacco use by prohibiting its employees from consuming such products within government office premises.

The directive, issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, warns of strict disciplinary measures for those found in violation of the new rule.

According to the circular, the prohibition aims to protect employees and the public from the hazards of smoking, aligning with provisions under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act and state conduct rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)