Karnataka Enforces Strict Tobacco Ban in Government Offices
The Karnataka government has banned tobacco use among government employees within office premises. The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms issued a circular warning of disciplinary actions against violators. This move aims to safeguard staff health and prevent passive smoking in compliance with the Cigarettes Act and state rules.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:02 IST
The Karnataka government has taken a firm stand against tobacco use by prohibiting its employees from consuming such products within government office premises.
The directive, issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, warns of strict disciplinary measures for those found in violation of the new rule.
According to the circular, the prohibition aims to protect employees and the public from the hazards of smoking, aligning with provisions under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act and state conduct rules.
