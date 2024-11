Zelenskiy Alerts on North Korean Involvement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has raised alarms over recent casualties suffered by North Korean troops fighting against Kyiv's forces.

During a press conference at the European Political Community summit in Budapest, Zelenskiy disclosed that about 11,000 North Korean soldiers were positioned in Russia's Kursk region, with some having participated in combat.

He cautioned that unless actions are undertaken, more North Korean troops could be sent to support Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)