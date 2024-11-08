Amsterdam Incident Sparks International Response

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been briefed on a severe incident in Amsterdam involving Israeli citizens, his office announced Friday. He has instructed that two rescue planes be dispatched to ensure their safety.

The Israeli national security ministry has advised its citizens in Amsterdam to remain in their hotel rooms amid ongoing concerns, according to a subsequent statement from the prime minister's office.

Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir condemned the attacks on citizens who attended a football game but faced anti-Semitic aggression. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar requested help from his Dutch counterpart for safe passage to the airport for those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)