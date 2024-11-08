Kerala Court Grants Bail to CPI(M) Leader in High-Profile Case

A Kerala court has granted bail to CPI(M) leader P P Divya, involved in a high-profile case concerning the alleged suicide of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu.

The Principal District and Sessions Judge in Thalassery, K T Nissar Ahammed, laid down specific conditions for the bail. She must remain within Kannur district, refrain from influencing witnesses, and appear before the investigating officer on Monday.

Her release was met with mixed reactions. Babu's family expressed disappointment, while local party leaders showed support for Divya, who they described as a colleague deserving of human rights.

