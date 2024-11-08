Left Menu

Kerala Court Grants Bail to CPI(M) Leader in High-Profile Case

CPI(M) leader P P Divya was granted bail by a Kerala court in a case linked to the suicide of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu. The court imposed conditions on her bail, including not leaving the district and not influencing witnesses. Divya's party welcomed the decision.

Updated: 08-11-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:34 IST
A Kerala court has granted bail to CPI(M) leader P P Divya, involved in a high-profile case concerning the alleged suicide of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu.

The Principal District and Sessions Judge in Thalassery, K T Nissar Ahammed, laid down specific conditions for the bail. She must remain within Kannur district, refrain from influencing witnesses, and appear before the investigating officer on Monday.

Her release was met with mixed reactions. Babu's family expressed disappointment, while local party leaders showed support for Divya, who they described as a colleague deserving of human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

