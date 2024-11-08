Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Suspicious Deaths in Uttar Pradesh

A 70-year-old woman and her 42-year-old son were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their home in Badaun district, Uttar Pradesh. Their bodies showed signs of bleeding and blue skin, prompting authorities to investigate potential poisoning or suicide. The post-mortem report is awaited for clarity.

Badaun(Up) | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:27 IST
In a perplexing case, a 70-year-old woman and her 42-year-old son were discovered dead in their home in Badaun district, Uttar Pradesh, police reported on Friday.

Authorities noted unusual symptoms: both bodies showed nose bleeding and had blue-tinged skin, raising suspicions of foul play.

Local police identify the deceased as residents of Sarai Sanwal village. While external injuries were absent, the possibility of poisoning or suicide remains under investigation, pending post-mortem results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

