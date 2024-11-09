Madrassa Teacher Arrested for Student Abuse in Kerala

A Madrassa teacher was apprehended in Kerala for allegedly abusing a student, police reported on Saturday. The incident has sparked outrage and concern within the community.

Umair Ashrafi, who resides in Tanur, Malappuram district, faced serious allegations including branding a child and applying chili powder on him for disobedience.

After fleeing the state, Ashrafi was traced to Tamil Nadu, where he was arrested by Kannavam police upon his return. He now faces legal charges and has been remanded in custody.

