Madrassa Teacher Arrested for Student Abuse in Kerala

A Madrassa teacher from Kerala, Umair Ashrafi, was arrested for alleged abuse of a student. He was accused of branding and smearing chili powder on the boy. After fleeing, Ashrafi was captured by police in Tanur. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 09-11-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 13:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Madrassa teacher was apprehended in Kerala for allegedly abusing a student, police reported on Saturday. The incident has sparked outrage and concern within the community.

Umair Ashrafi, who resides in Tanur, Malappuram district, faced serious allegations including branding a child and applying chili powder on him for disobedience.

After fleeing the state, Ashrafi was traced to Tamil Nadu, where he was arrested by Kannavam police upon his return. He now faces legal charges and has been remanded in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

