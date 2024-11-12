Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes in Gaza Claim Lives in Humanitarian Zone

Palestinian medical officials have confirmed that two Israeli strikes in Gaza resulted in at least 14 fatalities, including two children and a woman, predominantly within an Israeli-declared humanitarian zone.

A strike late Monday targeted a makeshift cafeteria in Muwasi, killing at least 11 people, say local hospital officials. Video evidence from the site shows victims being rescued from a setup made of corrugated metal amid tables and chairs.

This incident follows the Israeli military's announcement to extend the evacuation zone in Gaza. Meanwhile, international aid agencies criticize Israel for not meeting U.S. requirements to allow more humanitarian aid into the area. The ongoing conflict has resulted in over 43,000 Palestinian deaths, claimed to be mostly women and children.

