Cash-for-Jobs Scandal Rocks Goa: AAP Demands Action

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) delegation approached Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Wednesday, urging immediate suspension of the government recruitment process following a cash-for-jobs scam revelation. The party demands a judicial inquiry to ensure transparency and accountability.

So far, Goa police have apprehended 18 individuals linked to the scandal, including a ruling BJP worker accused of deceiving citizens with false job promises. AAP's Goa unit president Amit Palekar, alongside party MLAs Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva, highlighted these concerns during their meeting with the governor.

Outside Raj Bhavan, Palekar called for a halt to current recruitments until thorough investigations are completed. He emphasized potential government involvement, and criticized BJP for distancing from accused party members despite Palekar's continuous warnings over the past eight months.

