Blinken Reassures NATO Amid Shifts in U.S. Leadership

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured NATO of continued support for Ukraine during the Biden administration's final months. He addressed concerns about President-elect Trump's stance on the war and emphasized the importance of strengthening NATO's defense capabilities. Blinken also warned against North Korean military support for Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:27 IST
U.S. Secretary of State

In a strategic dialogue in Brussels, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reassured NATO of unwavering American support for Ukraine, even as the Trump administration transitions into power. Blinken emphasized the urgent need to strengthen NATO alliances during these crucial months.

Blinken also responded firmly to the potential deployment of North Korean troops in support of Russia's conflict with Ukraine, stating such moves would elicit a strong reaction. The meeting underscored concerns over President-elect Trump's ambiguous policies regarding Ukraine's defense.

Amid Russian advances on Ukraine's eastern front, NATO's focus remains on reinforcing its defense industrial base. Blinken plans further talks with key NATO figures and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, signaling a continued commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

