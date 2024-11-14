Left Menu

TMP Pushes for Tripura's Village Committee Elections

The Tipra Motha Party (TMP), allied with the BJP-led government in Tripura, called for urgent village committee elections. Led by Animesh Debbarma, the TMP advocates for the Tiprasa Accord's swift execution and the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill's passage, emphasizing indigenous people’s welfare. A memorandum was submitted to Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Tipra Motha Party (TMP), an ally of the BJP-led government in Tripura, has submitted an urgent memorandum to Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu, stressing the need for immediate village committee elections.

The TMP's memorandum outlined three principal demands, including the prompt implementation of the Tiprasa Accord and the passage of the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill.

Senior TMP leader and forest minister Animesh Debbarma affirmed that the party remains resolute in protecting the interests of Tripura's indigenous communities. The state cabinet has discussed the village committee elections, and the resolution urging the bill's passage has already been supported by multiple political parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

