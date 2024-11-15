Poland Invests in Drone Defense: A New Era for Military Surveillance

Poland is making strides in military defense with the recent acquisition of 52 FlyEye surveillance drones, as part of a 100 million zloty deal. The announcement was made by the defense minister, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, who emphasized the importance of expanding drone operations in every possible military domain.

The establishment of a dedicated drone inspectorate, scheduled to begin work in January, is set to streamline unmanned aerial vehicle strategies and standardize operator training. Polish firm WB Electronics manufactures the FlyEye drones, which are adept at both daylight and night-time reconnaissance using thermal imaging technology.

Currently utilized by both the Polish armed forces and Ukraine, FlyEye drones are a crucial response to the escalated military demands following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Poland, having achieved the status of NATO's top defense spender relative to its GDP, plans to increase its defense budget further, while also advocating for increased EU funds for defense amid its upcoming EU presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)