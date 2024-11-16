Strengthening Democracy Through Transparent Audits
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the importance of a robust audit system at the CAG's 'Audit Diwas' event. He highlighted that a transparent audit ensures fiscal discipline and the proper utilization of parliament-approved funds. The PAC, led by the opposition, scrutinizes CAG reports.
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla underscored the vital role of a transparent and robust audit system in fortifying democracy during his address at the 'Audit Diwas' event hosted by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).
Birla emphasized that such audits are essential for maintaining fiscal discipline and monetary prudence, ensuring that funds allocated by Parliament for various schemes are used appropriately. He noted that transparency in auditing promotes financial accountability and strengthens democratic processes.
Highlighting the significance of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Birla pointed out the tradition of appointing a senior member from the principal opposition party as its head to ensure impartial scrutiny. The PAC critically examines CAG audit reports and facilitates discussions involving members from different political factions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SEBI Proposes New Framework for ESG Rating Transparency
Ukraine Demands Transparency in POW Exchange with Russia
Haryana Boosts Ration Depot Transparency with CCTV Directive
SEBI Boosts Transparency in Mutual Funds with New Disclosure Norms
Uttar Pradesh's New DGP Appointment Rules: A Move Towards Transparency