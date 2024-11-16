Strengthening Democracy Through Transparent Audits

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla underscored the vital role of a transparent and robust audit system in fortifying democracy during his address at the 'Audit Diwas' event hosted by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

Birla emphasized that such audits are essential for maintaining fiscal discipline and monetary prudence, ensuring that funds allocated by Parliament for various schemes are used appropriately. He noted that transparency in auditing promotes financial accountability and strengthens democratic processes.

Highlighting the significance of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Birla pointed out the tradition of appointing a senior member from the principal opposition party as its head to ensure impartial scrutiny. The PAC critically examines CAG audit reports and facilitates discussions involving members from different political factions.

