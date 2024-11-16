Left Menu

Strategic Advance: Russian Forces Capture Key Villages in Donetsk

Russian forces have captured the villages of Makarivka and Hryhorivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region. The latter is located west of Selydove, another area recently captured by Russia. These strategic gains highlight ongoing developments in the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict, as reported by Russia's Defence Ministry.

Updated: 16-11-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 15:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

In a strategic advancement in the ongoing conflict, Russian forces have successfully captured the villages of Makarivka and Hryhorivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region, Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Saturday.

The village of Makarivka is strategically positioned to the south of Velyka Novosilka, while Hryhorivka, also known as Leninskoye by Moscow, lies to the west of Selydove. Selydove was seized by Russia in previous military operations.

While these developments mark significant territorial gains for Russia, Reuters has not been able to verify these battlefield claims independently. The situation continues to evolve as both nations remain locked in a protracted conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

