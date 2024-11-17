Left Menu

Manipur Seeks AFSPA Withdrawal Amidst Renewed Imposition

The Manipur government has formally requested the Centre to review and withdraw the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from six specific police station jurisdictions. The request follows the central government's recent reimposition of AFSPA, affecting violence-impacted areas such as Jiribam, raising the state's concerns about public interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 17-11-2024 08:39 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 08:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Manipur government has appealed to the central authorities for the withdrawal of AFSPA. This plea concerns areas under the jurisdiction of six police stations within the state, as shared by an official source.

The call for review comes in response to the Centre's reimposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, affecting critical areas including violence-stricken Jiribam.

On November 15, the state cabinet discussed the implications of AFSPA's reimplementation and resolved to request its withdrawal in the public interest. A formal letter from the Joint Secretary (Home) to the Centre highlighted these deliberations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

