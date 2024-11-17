Manipur Seeks AFSPA Withdrawal Amidst Renewed Imposition

In a significant development, the Manipur government has appealed to the central authorities for the withdrawal of AFSPA. This plea concerns areas under the jurisdiction of six police stations within the state, as shared by an official source.

The call for review comes in response to the Centre's reimposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, affecting critical areas including violence-stricken Jiribam.

On November 15, the state cabinet discussed the implications of AFSPA's reimplementation and resolved to request its withdrawal in the public interest. A formal letter from the Joint Secretary (Home) to the Centre highlighted these deliberations.

