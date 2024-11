Ukrainian Air Defences Triumph Over Russian Strike

Ukraine's air defence systems achieved a striking victory by intercepting 102 missiles and 42 drones during the latest Russian air strike. The overnight attack saw Kyiv's air force rise to the occasion.

Russia launched an aggressive wave comprising 120 missiles of varying types, including hypersonic models, and 90 drones aimed across Ukrainian territory.

This successful defence marks a significant achievement for Ukraine, showcasing its ability to withstand ongoing military pressure from Russian forces.

