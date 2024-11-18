Left Menu

Missiles Splash Near Vessel in Red Sea: Tensions Rise

A vessel near Yemen's Aden witnessed a missile landing in the sea. UKMTO confirmed the vessel's safety. A similar incident occurred a day earlier near Mokha. Houthi militants, aligned with Iran, target commercial ships in the Red Sea, enforcing a naval blockade on Israel, citing solidarity with Palestinians.

Updated: 18-11-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:50 IST
A vessel located 60 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's Aden reported a missile landing in the sea near it on Monday, as stated by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The UKMTO assured that both the vessel and its crew remained unharmed. The same vessel had a similar experience a day earlier while in the Red Sea, 25 nautical miles west of Yemen's Mokha, encountering a missile in close vicinity, according to UKMTO.

For over a year, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militants have been targeting commercial shipping in the Red Sea. Their actions are aimed at imposing a naval blockade on Israel, claiming to support Palestinians amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

