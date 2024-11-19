Government Convenes Crucial All-Party Meet before Winter Session

The government has planned an all-party meeting on Sunday as a precursor to the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted on X that the meeting is slated for November 24, in anticipation of the Winter Session which begins on November 25 and wraps up on December 20.

A special event in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, the old Parliament building, will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption during this session. The government uses such meetings to brief opposition parties on its legislative agenda and address issues for parliamentary debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)