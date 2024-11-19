Russia Updates Nuclear Doctrine Amid Rising Tensions with the West
The Kremlin announced changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine in response to the U.S. decision allowing Ukraine to hit Russian targets. Moscow views this move as reckless, warning of potential NATO involvement. The amended doctrine follows Russia's deployment of North Korean troops to Ukraine, escalating international tensions.
In a significant move, the Kremlin has finalized amendments to Russia’s nuclear doctrine, sparked by heightened concerns over U.S. military decisions. On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to TASS that these changes, aimed at addressing perceived threats from Western military actions, will be formalized as required.
This development comes as a response to the U.S. administration's recent decision permitting Ukraine to strike Russian territories using American missiles, a move Moscow deems reckless. The Kremlin has cautioned against testing the limits of what nuclear-armed states might tolerate.
Amid these escalating tensions, Russia has fortified its forces with North Korean troops, raising alarms in Kyiv and Washington. As Russian forces maintain control over significant Ukrainian regions, the diplomatic rift between Moscow and the West is reminiscent of the Cold War-era Cuban Missile Crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
