Explosive Strikes: Ukraine Targets Russian Arsenal

In a significant military operation, Ukrainian forces targeted a Russian arsenal near the city of Karachev in the Bryansk region, according to a statement from Ukraine's military on Tuesday.

The strike reportedly resulted in 12 secondary explosions and detonations, highlighting the effectiveness of the operation.

This development underscores the persistent conflict between Ukraine and Russia, as tensions remain palpable in the region. The latest strike reflects the ongoing hostilities shaping the geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)