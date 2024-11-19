Left Menu

Empty Coffins March in Manipur: A Call for Justice

In Manipur's Churachandpur district, hundreds marched with empty coffins seeking justice for those killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jiribam. The rally, led by the Joint Philanthropic Organisation, called for separate administration in hill areas and submitted a memo to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Churachandpur | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:58 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Hundreds marched through Manipur's Churachandpur district on Tuesday, carrying empty coffins in a poignant demand for justice after a deadly gunfight in Jiribam.

The altercation last week left ten suspected militants dead. They had indiscriminately opened fire on local police and CRPF units, according to authorities.

The rally, led by the Joint Philanthropic Organisation, pressed for justice and separate administrative status for the hill areas, concluding at a memorial for ethnic violence victims. A memo was submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

