Empty Coffins March in Manipur: A Call for Justice

Hundreds marched through Manipur's Churachandpur district on Tuesday, carrying empty coffins in a poignant demand for justice after a deadly gunfight in Jiribam.

The altercation last week left ten suspected militants dead. They had indiscriminately opened fire on local police and CRPF units, according to authorities.

The rally, led by the Joint Philanthropic Organisation, pressed for justice and separate administrative status for the hill areas, concluding at a memorial for ethnic violence victims. A memo was submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)