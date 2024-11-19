Empty Coffins March in Manipur: A Call for Justice
In Manipur's Churachandpur district, hundreds marched with empty coffins seeking justice for those killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jiribam. The rally, led by the Joint Philanthropic Organisation, called for separate administration in hill areas and submitted a memo to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Churachandpur | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Hundreds marched through Manipur's Churachandpur district on Tuesday, carrying empty coffins in a poignant demand for justice after a deadly gunfight in Jiribam.
The altercation last week left ten suspected militants dead. They had indiscriminately opened fire on local police and CRPF units, according to authorities.
The rally, led by the Joint Philanthropic Organisation, pressed for justice and separate administrative status for the hill areas, concluding at a memorial for ethnic violence victims. A memo was submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Clash in Kashmir: Security Forces and Militants Face Off
Operation Kaitsan: Security Forces Eliminate Terrorist in Bandipora Encounter
Operation Kaitsan: Security Forces Successfully Eliminate Terrorist in Bandipora
Two Naxalites killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.
Operation in Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Neutralize Naxal Threat