Baltic Sabotage: Rising Tensions Amid Cable Cuts

European governments are pointing fingers at Russia over what they see as an escalation of hybrid warfare tactics, amid suspicions of sabotage involving two fiber-optic telecommunication cables in the Baltic Sea. The cables' severing has heightened security concerns among Ukraine's Western allies.

In a concerted statement, foreign ministers from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and Britain declared the need for Europe to enhance its security posture in the face of diverse threats. While officials have not directly accused Russia, many suggest the possibility of its involvement, citing the incident as a potential act of sabotage.

Responses from affected countries include increased surveillance and discussion of significant diplomatic measures. As investigations continue, European leaders are raising alarm over potential Russian hybrid operations, reflecting on the severed cables as part of a broader security challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)