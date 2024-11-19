Left Menu

Baltic Sabotage: Rising Tensions Amid Cable Cuts

European governments are accusing Russia of escalating hybrid warfare, as suspicions rise over the sabotage of two Baltic Sea cables. Amid heightened security concerns, NATO and EU members are investigating the incidents, with several nations suggesting potential Russian involvement. European leaders emphasize the need for enhanced security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:02 IST
Baltic Sabotage: Rising Tensions Amid Cable Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European governments are pointing fingers at Russia over what they see as an escalation of hybrid warfare tactics, amid suspicions of sabotage involving two fiber-optic telecommunication cables in the Baltic Sea. The cables' severing has heightened security concerns among Ukraine's Western allies.

In a concerted statement, foreign ministers from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and Britain declared the need for Europe to enhance its security posture in the face of diverse threats. While officials have not directly accused Russia, many suggest the possibility of its involvement, citing the incident as a potential act of sabotage.

Responses from affected countries include increased surveillance and discussion of significant diplomatic measures. As investigations continue, European leaders are raising alarm over potential Russian hybrid operations, reflecting on the severed cables as part of a broader security challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

