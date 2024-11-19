Court Demands West Bengal's Response to Murshidabad Clashes

The Calcutta High Court has ordered the West Bengal government to present a report by Wednesday detailing the recent clashes in Beldanga, Murshidabad district.

The government has been tasked with reinstating those displaced due to the violence and has been instructed to ensure their safety with adequate police presence. Petitioners have alleged partiality in police actions.

The court stresses the importance of impartiality and fairness by state authorities and reinforces that public safety remains the primary responsibility of the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)