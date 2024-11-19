Court Demands West Bengal's Response to Murshidabad Clashes
The Calcutta High Court instructed the West Bengal government to submit a report concerning the November 16 clashes in Beldanga, Murshidabad district. It emphasized reinstating displaced persons and ensuring safety through adequate police deployment. The state's impartial conduct in tackling the events is under scrutiny.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:53 IST
- Country:
- India
The Calcutta High Court has ordered the West Bengal government to present a report by Wednesday detailing the recent clashes in Beldanga, Murshidabad district.
The government has been tasked with reinstating those displaced due to the violence and has been instructed to ensure their safety with adequate police presence. Petitioners have alleged partiality in police actions.
The court stresses the importance of impartiality and fairness by state authorities and reinforces that public safety remains the primary responsibility of the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement