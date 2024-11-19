Left Menu

Supreme Court Seeks Answers in Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Andhra Pradesh police concerning criminal proceedings linked to the murder case of YS Vivekananda Reddy. The case involves allegations against the deceased's daughter and questionable bail for YS Avinash Reddy, accused of tampering and intimidation, prompting legal scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has called for responses from Andhra Pradesh police and others regarding a plea to dismiss criminal actions against YS Vivekananda Reddy's daughter and a CBI official. This development is part of the ongoing investigations into the murder of the ex-Congress MP.

Simultaneously, the court has issued notices on a separate petition contesting the bail granted to YS Avinash Reddy, accused of involvement in the high-profile 2019 murder. Allegations include evidence tampering and attempts to coerce witnesses, raising questions about judicial process adherence.

With connections to Andhra Pradesh's political figures, including Jagan Mohan Reddy, this case has drawn significant attention over unresolved procedural complexities and alleged legal infractions, marking a critical phase in India's justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

