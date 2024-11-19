Left Menu

High-Stakes Security Summit: PM Modi and Top Officials Convene

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and other senior officials will participate in a critical three-day police conference in Bhubaneswar. Discussions will focus on internal security, cybercrime, Maoist threats, and emerging challenges posed by AI tools and drones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:39 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are set to join senior officials at a significant three-day All-India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police in Bhubaneswar starting November 29. This is the first time Odisha will host such a paramount event, highlighting its importance on the national stage.

The gathering will see participation from notable figures such as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Intelligence Bureau senior officers, and heads of major agencies including RAW, NSG, and SPG. Police chiefs from all states and central forces like the CRPF are also expected to attend.

The conference's agenda includes crucial discussions on internal security measures, combating cybercrime, and addressing the Maoist insurgency. Emerging technology challenges, such as AI-powered tools like ChatGPT and drone threats, will be key topics of focus in ensuring national safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

