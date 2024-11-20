U.S. Calls for Restraint Amid Russian Nuclear Threat

The United States has found no justification to modify its nuclear posture, following Russia's recent reduction of its nuclear strike threshold, as stated by the State Department on Tuesday. Officials urged Moscow to cease its irresponsible rhetoric regarding nuclear capabilities.

During a regular press briefing, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller expressed Washington's grave concern about Russia's hybrid warfare activities. He underscored the importance of staying vigilant and proactive in cooperation with European allies to address the ongoing issue.

The ongoing dialogue between the United States and Europe underlines the pressing concern regarding Russia's unpredictable military tactics, emphasizing the critical need for strategic alignment and readiness in the face of unconventional threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)