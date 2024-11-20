Left Menu

U.S. Calls for Restraint Amid Russian Nuclear Threat

The U.S. sees no reason to change its nuclear stance despite Russia lowering its nuclear strike threshold. The State Department criticized Russia's irresponsible rhetoric and expressed concern over its hybrid warfare tactics, maintaining close coordination with European partners on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2024 00:34 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 00:34 IST
U.S. Calls for Restraint Amid Russian Nuclear Threat
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has found no justification to modify its nuclear posture, following Russia's recent reduction of its nuclear strike threshold, as stated by the State Department on Tuesday. Officials urged Moscow to cease its irresponsible rhetoric regarding nuclear capabilities.

During a regular press briefing, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller expressed Washington's grave concern about Russia's hybrid warfare activities. He underscored the importance of staying vigilant and proactive in cooperation with European allies to address the ongoing issue.

The ongoing dialogue between the United States and Europe underlines the pressing concern regarding Russia's unpredictable military tactics, emphasizing the critical need for strategic alignment and readiness in the face of unconventional threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024