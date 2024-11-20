US Weapon Stockpiles Under Strain Amid Global Tensions

US weapons stockpiles are facing critical shortages as ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East continue to strain resources. Top military officials warn this could hinder response capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region amid rising tensions with China over Taiwan.

Admiral Samuel Paparo, commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, revealed that the dual focus on arming both Ukraine and Israel is severely impacting the US's military preparedness. He expressed his concerns during a speech at the Brookings Institution, where he emphasized the urgent need to replenish military reserves.

As the Biden administration scrambles to allocate remaining resources before new leadership from Donald Trump takes office, Pentagon officials acknowledge the constraints posed by diminished stockpiles, highlighting the pressing nature of restocking efforts to maintain global defense commitments.

