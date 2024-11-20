Left Menu

MSF Halts Operations in Haiti Amid Rising Threats

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has suspended its operations in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, due to escalating violence and threats against its staff from the Haitian police. The organization, vital to Haiti's healthcare, faces increased challenges after a recent attack on their ambulance and ongoing security issues.

20-11-2024
Doctors Without Borders (MSF) announced on Tuesday the suspension of its operations in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and its metropolitan area. The decision follows a surge in violence and threats directed at its staff by members of the Haitian police forces.

The organization emphasized the seriousness of the situation after an attack on one of its ambulances last week. In recent days, MSF vehicles have been repeatedly stopped, with staff receiving direct death and rape threats from the police.

MSF, a key player in Haiti's healthcare landscape, provides essential services like a trauma center and burn clinic. The U.N. recently reported that only 24% of the health facilities in Port-au-Prince are operational, hampering care for the displaced population.

