Controversial Encounter: Deadly End of Maoist Leader Vikram Gowda

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara addressed the controversial encounter of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda, who was killed by the Anti-Naxal Force. Gowda, facing numerous charges including murder, was allegedly armed. The minister rejected calls for investigation, citing Gowda's criminal record and the legality of the encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:40 IST
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday spoke about the contentious encounter of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda, killed by the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) while allegedly armed with deadly weapons. Parameshwara dismissed demands for an investigation, emphasizing Gowda's extensive criminal background.

The minister defended the ANF's actions, revealing that Gowda was reportedly prepared to attack if not neutralized. With over 60 cases against him in Karnataka, including charges of murder, Parameshwara justified the operation as a preemptive measure within legal boundaries.

Despite critics, including BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar, suggesting increased Naxal activities post-Congress assumption of power, Parameshwara remained firm. He highlighted that Gowda ignored pleas from his relatives to surrender, underscoring the necessity of the operation for regional safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

