Ukraine Strikes Russian Command Post in Gubkin

Ukraine reported a successful strike on a Russian command post in Gubkin, located in Belgorod region, using U.S. ATACMS missiles. While details remain unspecified, residents reported explosions and smoke. Meanwhile, Russia claimed interception of numerous Ukrainian drones overnight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic military maneuver, Ukraine announced a successful strike against a Russian command post in the town of Gubkin, situated in Russia's Belgorod region. This location is approximately 168 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, heightening the conflict's intensity in the area.

The announcement, made by Ukraine's military intelligence agency HUR, follows the utilization of U.S. ATACMS missiles to hit a Russian arms depot. While the agency did not disclose the attackers or the exact timing and weaponry involved, locals in Gubkin reported experiencing thick smoke and hearing explosions.

Concurrently, the Russian defense ministry declared it intercepted 44 drones launched by Ukrainian forces, including three over the Belgorod region, highlighting the escalating aerial engagements between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

