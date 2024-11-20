Ukraine Strikes Russian Command Post in Gubkin

In a strategic military maneuver, Ukraine announced a successful strike against a Russian command post in the town of Gubkin, situated in Russia's Belgorod region. This location is approximately 168 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, heightening the conflict's intensity in the area.

The announcement, made by Ukraine's military intelligence agency HUR, follows the utilization of U.S. ATACMS missiles to hit a Russian arms depot. While the agency did not disclose the attackers or the exact timing and weaponry involved, locals in Gubkin reported experiencing thick smoke and hearing explosions.

Concurrently, the Russian defense ministry declared it intercepted 44 drones launched by Ukrainian forces, including three over the Belgorod region, highlighting the escalating aerial engagements between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)