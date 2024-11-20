Tragedy at the Brick Kiln: Child Assault Shocks Odisha

An eight-year-old girl allegedly suffered a brutal assault in a temporary shelter at a brick kiln located in Odisha's Cuttack district, according to local police reports. The harrowing incident reportedly took place on Tuesday night in Trisulia area.

The severely injured minor has been rushed to the ICU of SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack, where her condition is described as critical by officials.

The girl's parents, both laborers at the brick kiln, filed an official complaint at Barang police station. They identified the alleged perpetrator as a 16-year-old boy from Jharkhand, also a worker at the kiln. Immediate raids led to his arrest, and Cuttack DCP Jagmohan Meena announced an ongoing investigation into the tragic case.

