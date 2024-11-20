Imran Khan Granted Bail in Major Toshakhana Case

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has been granted bail in a significant legal case involving allegations of illegal sale of state gifts, according to his party's statement on Wednesday.

Khan has been incarcerated since August 2023. Despite being granted bail in the Toshakhana case, the 71-year-old faces numerous other charges, including incitement of violence against the state. His legal team remains hopeful for his release, pending receipt of the bail order, a lawyer from his party, Salman Safdar, informed the press.

The current legal win pertains to the Toshakhana case, focusing on accusations against Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, over the illegal procurement and sale of gifts received during his premiership from 2018 to 2022. Accumulating to a value over 140 million rupees, these state gifts allegedly included high-value items such as diamond jewelry and Rolex watches. Khan's legal battles continue, as he contests these charges as politically motivated attempts to hinder his potential return to politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)