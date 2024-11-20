Left Menu

Imran Khan Granted Bail in Major Toshakhana Case

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been granted bail in the Toshakhana case, involving illegal sale of state gifts. Although he secured bail in this case, he remains detained due to other charges. Khan maintains these charges are politically motivated to prevent his release from prison.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:51 IST
Imran Khan

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has been granted bail in a significant legal case involving allegations of illegal sale of state gifts, according to his party's statement on Wednesday.

Khan has been incarcerated since August 2023. Despite being granted bail in the Toshakhana case, the 71-year-old faces numerous other charges, including incitement of violence against the state. His legal team remains hopeful for his release, pending receipt of the bail order, a lawyer from his party, Salman Safdar, informed the press.

The current legal win pertains to the Toshakhana case, focusing on accusations against Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, over the illegal procurement and sale of gifts received during his premiership from 2018 to 2022. Accumulating to a value over 140 million rupees, these state gifts allegedly included high-value items such as diamond jewelry and Rolex watches. Khan's legal battles continue, as he contests these charges as politically motivated attempts to hinder his potential return to politics.

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

