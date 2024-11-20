Left Menu

Telangana CM Announces Ex-Gratia for Gulf Workers' Families

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh for families of Telangana natives who die while working in Gulf countries. A total of 160 people have died since last year. An advisory committee is proposed to address Gulf workers' welfare issues.

Telangana CM Announces Ex-Gratia for Gulf Workers' Families
In a significant announcement, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy assured an ex-gratia payment of Rs five lakh to the families of Telangana natives who die while working in the Gulf countries. The announcement was made during a public meeting in Rajanna Sircilla district, marking the Congress government's first anniversary.

According to State Congress NRI Cell convenor Manda Bheen Reddy, 160 individuals from Telangana have died in the Gulf region since December of the previous year. Highlighting the dire situation, the government aims to establish a special welfare board for 'Gulf workers'.

With a significant number of youths from Rajanna Sircilla and its neighboring areas seeking employment in Gulf nations, the state government had already sanctioned Rs 6.45 crore last month and an additional Rs one crore this week toward the initiative. An advisory committee will also soon look into welfare measures and educational opportunities for the workers' children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

