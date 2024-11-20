Left Menu

Odisha's Child Sale Scandal: Poverty Forces Desperate Measures

The Odisha government is investigating two cases of child sales due to poverty in Rayagada and Bolangir districts. A nine-day-old girl sold to a childless couple in Andhra Pradesh has been rescued. Legal procedures were violated, and inquiries into these incidents are underway to ensure the children's safe return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:28 IST
The Odisha government has commenced an inquiry into the alleged sale of two children in the Rayagada and Bolangir districts due to poverty. One child, a nine-day-old girl reportedly sold to a childless couple in Andhra Pradesh, has been recovered, according to officials on Wednesday.

The baby, allegedly sold by her biological parents because of extreme poverty, is now in the custody of a Rayagada child protection center, waiting for a decision on her future placement. The Andhra couple has shown interest in formally adopting her, seeking legal avenues to do so.

State Minister KV Singh Deo ordered a probe into another case in Bolangir, where parents purportedly gave away their newborn to unidentifiable individuals due to financial constraints. The government emphasizes adherence to legal adoption procedures and is taking steps to bring back the displaced children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

