Left Menu

IBBI Proposes Monitoring Committees to Streamline Insolvency Resolution Plans

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has proposed the formation of monitoring committees to ensure the effective implementation of resolution plans under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. This follows a Supreme Court judgment emphasizing the need for legal recognition of such committees. Stakeholder feedback is invited by December 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:31 IST
IBBI Proposes Monitoring Committees to Streamline Insolvency Resolution Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has unveiled a proposal to establish monitoring committees aimed at enhancing the implementation of resolution plans under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) rules.

This initiative addresses challenges in executing resolution plans and is set to enhance stakeholders' confidence in the insolvency resolution process. The proposal gains significance following a recent Supreme Court ruling advocating statutory recognition for these committees to ensure effective plan execution.

The Supreme Court, in its November 7, 2024, judgment, highlighted the necessity for legal backing of such committees, suggesting key guidelines for their formation and operation. The current practice involves constituting these committees based on adjudicating authorities' directions. Crucially, the court advised that the committee of creditors (CoC) should be empowered to establish monitoring committees responsible for overseeing plan implementation and compliance.

A discussion paper by IBBI outlines that the CoC will determine the tenure, composition, and role of these committees, which shall include CoC representatives, the resolution applicant, and an insolvency professional as chairperson. The proposal envisages the successful resolution applicant bearing committee expenses with a cap on chairperson fees. The framework assigns these committees the task of monitoring asset transfer, statutory compliance, and distribution of resolution proceeds, ensuring transparency through quarterly reports to adjudicating authorities and IBBI.

IBBI has requested stakeholders' input on these draft proposals by December 9, aiming to refine the framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024