Sri Lanka's IMF Bailout: A New Parliamentary Era
Sri Lanka is set to finalize a staff-level agreement for the third review of its IMF bailout on Friday. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced this during the first session of the newly elected parliament. His National People's Power coalition secured a historic win with 159 seats.
The President's announcement comes in the wake of a sweeping electoral victory for his National People's Power (NPP) coalition, which captured a record 159 out of 225 parliamentary seats, marking a significant political shift in the country.
This development indicates a new era for Sri Lanka's economic policies and governance as the nation aligns with the conditions of the IMF bailout to stabilize its financial systems.
