Sri Lanka's IMF Bailout: A New Parliamentary Era

Sri Lanka is on track to conclude a staff-level agreement for the third review of its International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout program this Friday, as reported by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during the inaugural session of the newly appointed parliament.

The President's announcement comes in the wake of a sweeping electoral victory for his National People's Power (NPP) coalition, which captured a record 159 out of 225 parliamentary seats, marking a significant political shift in the country.

This development indicates a new era for Sri Lanka's economic policies and governance as the nation aligns with the conditions of the IMF bailout to stabilize its financial systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)