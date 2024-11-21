Left Menu

Unexpected Personal Visit: Bo Xilai's Son in Taiwan

Bo Guagua, son of jailed former Chinese leader Bo Xilai, visited Taiwan due to his marriage to a Taiwanese citizen. Bo Xilai was imprisoned for life in 2013 for corruption. Bo Guagua's visit, linked to a family reunion, marks a notable crossover for someone from China's political elite.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:22 IST
  Taiwan

The son of former high-ranking Chinese official Bo Xilai was reported to be in Taiwan on a personal visit, according to Taiwan's government. This follows Bo Guagua's marriage to a Taiwanese citizen, making his trip notable given his father's significant political fall.

Liang Wen-chieh, the spokesperson for Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, confirmed in a news briefing that Bo Guagua applied for a family reunion visit, adhering to Taiwan's regulations. This process is seen as standard procedure, and his entry could not be blocked based solely on his family ties.

The Chinese government, which does not recognize Taiwan's independence, has not commented. Observers note that any mention of the Bo family's name is frequently censored online in China. Bo Guagua, who has kept a low profile since his parents' incarceration, had been married abroad before returning to Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

