Rising Tensions: Russia's ICBM Use in Ukraine Conflict Alarms World

The use of an intercontinental ballistic missile by Russia in the Ukraine conflict has raised global concerns. This development marks the first known deployment of such a weapon designed for nuclear delivery. Meanwhile, Russia claimed to have intercepted two British-made cruise missiles, escalating tensions further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant escalation of the Ukraine conflict, Russia has reportedly deployed an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), sparking global unease. The move marks the first such use in the ongoing war, with the weapon known for its potential to deliver nuclear strikes over substantial distances.

The Ukrainian air force confirmed the launch, describing it as an alarming development in the conflict. The use of such a powerful weapon underscores the heightened tensions and potential risks of further escalation in the region.

Adding to the international strain, Russia's defense ministry claimed the successful downing of two British-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson refrained from commenting on these operational details, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

