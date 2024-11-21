Left Menu

Prioritizing Pakistan: General Munir's Call for Unity

General Asim Munir emphasized prioritizing national interests over personal interests during a defense exhibition in Karachi. He highlighted digital terrorism as a threat and urged protecting the nation's digital borders. Munir also discussed the nation's economic stability, invoking the country's value compared to Libya, Iraq, and Palestine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:29 IST
Prioritizing Pakistan: General Munir's Call for Unity
General Asim Munir
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bold statement, Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir, declared that nothing, including politics, should take precedence over the nation. Speaking at a defense exhibition in Karachi, Munir urged citizens to prioritize national unity above personal agendas.

Drawing attention to the digital sphere, Munir highlighted the threat of 'digital terrorism' in Pakistan, stressing that social media platforms are being exploited to spread misinformation and discord about the armed forces.

During a business leader meeting, Munir expressed confidence in Pakistan's economic future, pointing out that current economic indicators are favorable, with expectations for further improvement by the next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024