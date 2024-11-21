Prioritizing Pakistan: General Munir's Call for Unity

In a bold statement, Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir, declared that nothing, including politics, should take precedence over the nation. Speaking at a defense exhibition in Karachi, Munir urged citizens to prioritize national unity above personal agendas.

Drawing attention to the digital sphere, Munir highlighted the threat of 'digital terrorism' in Pakistan, stressing that social media platforms are being exploited to spread misinformation and discord about the armed forces.

During a business leader meeting, Munir expressed confidence in Pakistan's economic future, pointing out that current economic indicators are favorable, with expectations for further improvement by the next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)