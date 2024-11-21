Naidu Accuses Jagan of Backing Harmful Social Media Campaigns
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of supporting social media attacks on his family. He cited disparaging posts and named individuals allegedly involved. Naidu promised crackdown on organized online harassment targeting women, including political figures.
In a strong statement on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of backing social media campaigns that have targeted his sister and mother with damaging content.
During an Assembly session, Naidu highlighted these posts, expressing his inability to fully detail them due to their highly disparaging nature. He referenced a certain Varra Ravindra Reddy, suggesting his involvement in these activities.
Naidu criticized Reddy's alleged pretended ignorance of the issue despite recent press conferences and condemned the social media attacks on public figures, including women, asserting state intentions to crack down on such organized virtual attacks.
