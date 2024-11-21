Left Menu

Naidu Accuses Jagan of Backing Harmful Social Media Campaigns

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of supporting social media attacks on his family. He cited disparaging posts and named individuals allegedly involved. Naidu promised crackdown on organized online harassment targeting women, including political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:06 IST
Naidu Accuses Jagan of Backing Harmful Social Media Campaigns
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong statement on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of backing social media campaigns that have targeted his sister and mother with damaging content.

During an Assembly session, Naidu highlighted these posts, expressing his inability to fully detail them due to their highly disparaging nature. He referenced a certain Varra Ravindra Reddy, suggesting his involvement in these activities.

Naidu criticized Reddy's alleged pretended ignorance of the issue despite recent press conferences and condemned the social media attacks on public figures, including women, asserting state intentions to crack down on such organized virtual attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024