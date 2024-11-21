Justice Served: Gurugram Court Jails Two for 20 Years in Rape Case

A court in Gurugram has delivered a significant ruling, sentencing two individuals to 20 years imprisonment for the 2021 rape of a minor girl. The verdict, announced on Wednesday, also includes a financial penalty of Rs 1.5 lakh for each convict, the police revealed on Thursday.

The conviction follows a meticulous investigation by the Gurugram Police, who presented a compelling chargesheet supported by concrete evidence and witness testimonies. The Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar was convinced by the prosecutorial evidence, resulting in the stringent sentencing.

The case originated on May 31, 2021, when the victim's father filed a complaint alleging the sexual assault of his 15-year-old daughter by two men. Subsequent police actions led to their arrest on July 11, 2021, followed by a thorough investigation under the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)