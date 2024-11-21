Left Menu

Manipur Protests Erupt Over AFSPA and Tragic Killings

Demonstrations erupted in Manipur's Imphal valley against the re-imposition of AFSPA and the recent killing of six Meitei community members, including women and children, in Jiribam. The protests demanded justice and raised concerns over law and order. The state relaxed curfews to allow essential activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:55 IST
Protests erupted across Manipur's Imphal valley on Thursday as demonstrators rallied against the re-imposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and the tragic killing of three women and three children from the Meitei community in Jiribam district.

Various Meitei community organizations, including Meira Paibis, staged sit-ins to oppose the AFSPA's re-imposition and demanded justice against members of the Kuki-Zo-Hmar group, accused of the Jiribam killings. The AFSPA was reinstated in specific regions of Manipur, covering six police station areas, including Jiribam, following the disappearance of six Meitei community members after a gunfight with suspected insurgents. The bodies were recovered from the Jiri and Barak rivers.

In a related incident, employees of a car showroom in the state capital protested an attack by miscreants who fired rounds, damaging a vehicle. A rally organized by several local groups highlighted concerns over Manipur's deteriorating law and order. To facilitate essential purchases, curfew hours were relaxed in four valley districts, with adjustments in Imphal East, Thoubal, Imphal West, and Bishnupur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

