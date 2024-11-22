Opium Bust: Trio Nabbed at Daltonganj Station

Three women were apprehended on Friday at the Daltonganj railway station in Jharkhand's Palamu district after authorities discovered 1.5 kg of opium in their possession, according to police reports.

The trio allegedly planned to transport the contraband, valued at Rs 2.5 lakh, to Chandigarh, a police officer disclosed.

RPF inspector Banarasi Yadav detailed that security personnel noticed suspicious items with one woman. When officers approached, her two companions attempted to flee, prompting their subsequent capture.

