Student Protest Sparks Controversy at IGDTUW

Seven students from Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women were detained for protesting against the dismissal of two professors from Ambedkar University Delhi. The protest occurred during Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's visit to IGDTUW, demanding reinstatement and highlighting alleged irregularities by the university.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:54 IST
A protest at the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) led to the detention of seven students on Friday. The protestors, voicing opposition to the recent dismissal of two faculty members from Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD), were detained for assembling without permission.

The protest coincided with a scheduled visit by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who was set to attend an event at the university. Demonstrators gathered outside the IGDTUW campus in an unsanctioned protest, expressing their demands for the reinstatement of the faculty members.

According to a senior police officer, the group consisted of four female and three male students from the nearby Ambedkar University. They were detained as a preventive measure to ensure the situation remained under control. The dismissed faculty members were reportedly involved in irregularities concerning the regularisation of non-teaching staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

