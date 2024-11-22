Left Menu

Congress Demands Action in Adani Bribery Scandal

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has urged the Indian government to take immediate action against industrialist Gautam Adani, following US allegations of a bribery scheme involving over $265 million. The Congress plans to raise the issue in Parliament, questioning why no inquiry has been initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:10 IST
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called for swift government action against billionaire Gautam Adani, following charges in the US alleging his involvement in a $265 million bribery case.

Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration of protecting Adani and vowed to address this in the upcoming Parliament session, demanding a thorough investigation into the accusations.

US prosecutors claim that Adani and associates engaged in bribery to gain favorable terms for solar power contracts. The Adani group denies these charges, labeling them as 'baseless.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

