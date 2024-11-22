Unrest in Manipur: Legal Action Initiated Amid Protest Chaos
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announces that suspects involved in looting ministers' properties during protests have been identified and legal action is underway. He condemns the violent acts and emphasizes the need to adhere to democratic principles. Tensions rise following recent ethnic violence.
In response to recent civil unrest, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced on Friday that suspects behind the looting and burning of properties belonging to government officials have been identified, with legal proceedings set into motion. Singh criticized violent acts targeting both police and civilian facilities.
During a press conference, the Chief Minister condemned the arson of a minister's late father's photograph and the looting of an MLA’s residence, questioning if these actions were truly part of any democratic movement. Singh urged the public to avoid actions leading to disrupted communications, notably the suspension of internet services.
The unrest follows ongoing ethnic violence that has claimed over 220 lives, magnifying community grievances. The Chief Minister defended security measures taken by CRPF forces and dismissed calls from opposition leaders for regional autonomy, framing them as contrary to national interests.
