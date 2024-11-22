Russian Missile Strikes Dnipro in 15-Minute Mach 11 Fury

A missile launched from Russia struck the Ukrainian city of Dnipro in a 15-minute flight that reached speeds over Mach 11, according to Kyiv's top intelligence officials. The incident occurred on Thursday, escalating tensions in the ongoing conflict.

The missile, identified as likely from the 'Kedr' complex, was launched from Russia's Astrakhan region. It carried six warheads, each armed with submunitions, highlighting the advanced military technology being utilized in the conflict.

Ukrainian authorities have expressed heightened concern over this latest strike, which underscores the rapidly advancing capabilities of Russian military artillery deployed in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)