Russian Missile Strikes Dnipro in 15-Minute Mach 11 Fury

A Russian missile hit the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, taking just 15 minutes and exceeding speeds of Mach 11. Launched from Astrakhan, the missile, likely from the 'Kedr' complex, carried six warheads, each equipped with submunitions, demonstrating the escalating military capabilities amid the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A missile launched from Russia struck the Ukrainian city of Dnipro in a 15-minute flight that reached speeds over Mach 11, according to Kyiv's top intelligence officials. The incident occurred on Thursday, escalating tensions in the ongoing conflict.

The missile, identified as likely from the 'Kedr' complex, was launched from Russia's Astrakhan region. It carried six warheads, each armed with submunitions, highlighting the advanced military technology being utilized in the conflict.

Ukrainian authorities have expressed heightened concern over this latest strike, which underscores the rapidly advancing capabilities of Russian military artillery deployed in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

