Call for Justice: Omar Abdullah Demands Transparent Torture Probe
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has demanded a transparent investigation into allegations of civilian torture by the Army in Kishtwar. He called for a court martial if evidence is found. The Army has initiated a probe following claims of ill-treatment during anti-terror operations on November 20.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for a transparent investigation into allegations of civilian torture by the Army in Kishtwar district. He insisted that if evidence is found, the personnel involved should face court martial.
The demand comes after reports surfaced of alleged ill-treatment by soldiers during recent anti-terror operations in the region. Five civilians were reportedly injured in the Mughal Maidan area on November 20.
The Army, responding to the claims, has launched an inquiry to verify the facts. It has committed to ensuring necessary follow-up actions post-investigation, according to an official statement by the White Knight Corps.
(With inputs from agencies.)
