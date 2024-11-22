Left Menu

NEET UG Exam Paper Leak Unveiled: Key Accused and Developments

The CBI has filed a fifth supplementary chargesheet in the NEET UG examination paper leak case, naming key gang member Amit Kumar Singh and four others. The charges include criminal conspiracy, cheating, and corruption. The paper, intended for candidates across India, was leaked and distributed illegally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its fifth supplementary chargesheet in the NEET UG examination paper leak case, marking a significant development in one of the most extensive cheating scandals to shake the country's medical entrance fraternity. The chargesheet implicates five individuals, notably featuring Amit Kumar Singh of Bokaro, who is alleged to have orchestrated the entire operation.

According to official statements, Singh, identified as the mastermind behind the paper leak, collaborated with several accomplices, including Sudip Kumar, Yuvraj Kumar, Abhimanyu Patel, and Amit Kumar. Together, they orchestrated the leak and managed the complex distribution of the compromised materials to aspirants in Bihar and Jharkhand.

The CBI's investigation, which began on June 23 following a police crackdown, also accused educational authorities from the Oasis School in Hazaribagh of colluding in the scheme. The paper theft used sophisticated means to ensure it reached selected students, resulting in a substantial political and legal fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

